Ishigaki Mayor Inspects Senkaku Islands from Sea

Ishigaki, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama sailed to waters around the Senkaku Islands on a private vessel to inspect the East China Sea islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, from the sea on Monday.

The unusual move by an incumbent local government leader preceded the first anniversary on Tuesday of the enforcement of a controversial Chinese law to authorize China's coast guard to use weapons against foreign vessels considered by Beijing to be violating its sovereignty.

The trip, conducted in line with an oceanographic survey commissioned by the city government, was the first inspection of its kind by Nakayama.

The mayor left Ishigaki Port aboard the Bosei Maru, a Tokai University vessel, set to conduct marine research around the Senkaku chain, part of the Okinawa city of Ishigaki, around 5 p.m. Sunday (8 a.m. GMT).

Together with Ishigaki city officials, city assembly members and others, Nakayama inspected Uotsurijima, Kitakojima and Minamikojima of the Senkaku chain from Monday morning. They returned to the port Monday afternoon.

