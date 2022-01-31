Kishida Eyes Expansion of SDF's Mass Vaccination Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that his government will consider expanding the mass vaccination program operated by the Self-Defense Forces in order to accelerate the rollout of booster vaccine shots against the novel coronavirus.

He made the remark during intensive deliberations at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament. The debates were also joined by related ministers.

Kenji Eda of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan noted that reservation slots to get booster shots at the SDF-run vaccination site in Tokyo, which reopened on Monday, were full soon after they became available.

"We certainly have to make a response if there is a need," Kishida said. "We want to consider expanding (the SDF-run mass vaccination program)."

In order to speed up the booster shot rollout, which has been criticized as slow, Kishida said he will ask people who have already received vaccination tickets issued by municipalities to get their booster shots as soon as possible.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]