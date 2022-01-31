Competition Record Low for Japan Elementary School Teachers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The ratio of successful applicants in employment examinations for public elementary school teachers hit a record low in fiscal 2021, the education ministry said Monday.

One in 2.6 applicants passed the exams for teachers who began working in the year through March 2022. The competition rate dropped from 2.7 to one the preceding year.

The ministry said the main reason for the drop is that the number of new hires remains elevated as many teachers reach retirement age.

In order to prevent the quality of teachers from deteriorating, the ministry will ask local education boards to take steps to improve their employment exams.

The number of applicants to become elementary school teachers in fiscal 2021 stood at 43,448, down 1,262 from the preceding year. Of them, 16,440 passed the exams, down 165.

