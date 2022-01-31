Japanese Hotel Guests in Dec. Recover Pre-Pandemic Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of Japanese guests at hotels and "ryokan" Japanese-style inns in Japan in December 2021 totaled 39.46 million, up 4.0 pct from December 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Japan Tourism Agency said in a preliminary report Monday.

The monthly figure recovered a pre-pandemic level for the first time since March 2020, as the country's coronavirus infection situation was relatively calm in December.

Since the beginning of the new year, however, new infection cases started surging in Japan due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant, making it likely that the number of domestic guests will fall to a low level again in January.

"In the current situation, it seems difficult for people to travel," an official of the agency said.

In December, meanwhile, the number of foreign guests at hotels and ryokan inns stood at 320,000, down 95.6 pct from the same month in 2019. The total number of Japanese and foreign guests came to 39.78 million, down 15.6 pct.

