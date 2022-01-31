Japan Confirms 60,837 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan on Monday stood at 60,837.

Seriously ill coronavirus patients came to 783, up by 16 from Sunday, while 48 people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead on Monday.

In Tokyo, 11,751 new COVID-19 cases were reported, with the daily count topping 10,000 for the seventh day in a row.

One new fatality was confirmed for the day in the Japanese capital.

According to the metropolitan government, the occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients went up 0.7 percentage point from the previous day to 49.2 pct, drawing closer to the threshold of 50 pct for the Tokyo government to ask the central government for the declaration of a state of emergency.

