Tokyo Logs 11,751 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 11,751 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily COVID-19 count topping 10,000 for the seventh day in a row.

One new fatality was confirmed for the day in the Japanese capital.

According to the metropolitan government, the occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients went up 0.7 percentage point from the previous day to 49.2 pct, drawing closer to the threshold of 50 pct for the Tokyo government to ask the central government for the declaration of a state of emergency.

Of the COVID-19 cases confirmed on Monday, 2,485 were people in their 20s, 1,963 were in their 30s, 1,884 were in their 40s and 1,606 were under 10.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at 26, up by three from the previous day.

