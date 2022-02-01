Japan Trying to Share Concern over China Coast Guard Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan is trying to form an international consensus on the danger of China's coast guard law as Chinese coast guard ships frequently violate Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands.

Tuesday marked the first anniversary of China's enforcement of the law, which allows its coast guard to use weapons against foreign parties for what Beijing views as violations of its sovereignty or jurisdiction.

During the past year, Chinese coast guard ships repeatedly entered Japanese waters around the East China Sea islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, and the contiguous zone surrounding the waters. None of the ships have used weapons, however, near the islands, claimed by Beijing.

The Chinese coast guard, often referred to as the country's second navy, is said to be the largest coast guard force in the world. It poses a huge threat to surrounding countries including Japan, which have strong concerns over China's growing maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

In response to China's enforcement of the coast guard law, Japan's Defense Ministry has adopted a strategy of winning the support of international public opinion by publicizing problems with the law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]