Japanese F-15 Fighter Crashes off Central Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--An F-15 fighter jet of the Air Self-Defense Force's Komatsu air base in central Japan is believed to have crashed into the sea during a training flight on Monday due to some problem, the Defense Ministry said.

Soon after taking off from the base, the aircraft disappeared off the radar around 5:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. GMT) at a point over the Sea of Japan about 5 kilometers west-northwest of the base in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

The ASDF, in cooperation with the Japan Coast Guard, searched the area and discovered a section of the aircraft body and a fragment of the pilot's life-saving equipment, according to the ministry. The ministry concluded that the F-15 jet is likely to have crashed.

The aircraft's two crew members are unaccounted for.

There is no report of damage to fishing boats, the ministry said.

