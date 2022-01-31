Japanese F-15 Fighter Goes Missing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--An F-15 fighter jet of the Air Self-Defense Force's Komatsu air base in central Japan went missing soon after departure from the base for a training flight on Monday.

The aircraft disappeared off the radar around 5:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. GMT) at a point over the Sea of Japan about 5 kilometers west-northwest of the base in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

The ASDF, in cooperation with the Japan Coast Guard, is searching for the plane and its two crew members, looking at the possibility that the plane has crashed.

According to the Defense Ministry, the F-15 belongs to the Komatsu base's tactical fighter training group.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Kanazawa Coast Guard Office in Ishikawa received a report that a red light had been seen offshore, according to the 9th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]