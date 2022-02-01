Japan to Push Sado Gold Mine for UNESCO Heritage Status

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government formally decided Tuesday to recommend the Sado gold mine site in the central prefecture of Niigata for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage listing.

The government will aim for the addition of the Sado Island site to the heritage list in 2023, officials said. Tuesday is the deadline for submitting recommendations to the U.N. agency this time.

"We'll submit a letter of recommendation to meet the deadline," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

The cabinet decision comes amid strong opposition to the site's listing from South Korea, which claims that people from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work there during World War II.

The Japanese government will set up a task force to promote efforts to win international understanding of the historical significance of the site.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]