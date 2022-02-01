Japan Increasingly Cautious about New Omicron Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--People in Japan are becoming increasingly wary of a new variant of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus as it is believed to be more infectious than the current dominant strain.

BA.2, the new variant, has already emerged as the most common variant in some countries, while there are concerns in Japan that community-acquired infections of the new variant may have started, pundits said.

Currently, BA.1 is the dominant global form of the omicron variant, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The number of infections with BA.2, a close cousin of BA.1, is increasing in Denmark and India, with the new variant believed to have become the dominant strain in Denmark, sources familiar with the situation said.

There are many mutations in common between the two strains. But in some countries, BA.2 is called “stealth omicron” because it slips past COVID-19 tests for omicron variants.

