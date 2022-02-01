Japan Lower House OKs Resolution on China Human Rights Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, adopted a resolution Tuesday expressing concerns about alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region and some other places in China.

The resolution was approved by a majority including the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc and some opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The resolution strongly urges China to "fulfill its accountability in a way that convinces the international community." But it avoided criticizing the country by name in consideration for Japan-China relations.

The resolution noted "severe human rights situations, including violations of freedom of religion and cases of involuntary imprisonment" in "southern Mongolia," or the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Tibet and Hong Kong, in addition to the Xinjiang region.

It described such rights violations as "threats to the international community."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]