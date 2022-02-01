Japan Foreign Min. Shows Concern 1 Yr after Myanmar Coup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday expressed concern about the lack of action to improve the situation in Myanmar after the military coup there one year ago.

In a statement, Hayashi strongly urged the Southeast Asian country to immediately halt violence, release people who are detained and swiftly reinstate a democratic political regime.

He condemned the use of violence there, saying it is causing many deaths.

Japan will "make utmost efforts to improve the situation in Myanmar" as it continues to work closely with the international community including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the statement said.

He also said that Japan will actively engage in humanitarian aid for people in Myanmar.

