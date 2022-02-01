Japan Conducts Emergency Inspection of F-15 Fighters
Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry carried out an emergency inspection of F-15 fighter jets Tuesday, a day after an F-15 of the country's Air Self-Defense Force went missing during a training flight.
The F-15 of the ASDF's Komatsu air base in the central prefecture of Ishikawa is believed to have crashed into the Sea of Japan. The ASDF and others mounted a search for the two pilots aboard the aircraft.
Pieces of the aircraft's distinctive tiger-striped exterior were found where it went missing, ministry officials said. There is no other aircraft with the same paint, they said.
The ministry will keep its F-15s in operation to prepare to scramble them.
The F-15 in question left the Komatsu base at 5:30 p.m. Monday (8:30 a.m. GMT) and soon disappeared from radar over the sea about 5 kilometers west-northwest of the base.
