Japan Relaxes Requirement for Workplace Vaccination

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry said Tuesday it will relax its requirement for COVID-19 booster vaccination programs at workplaces and accept applications from those capable of vaccinating 500 or more people.

Previously, a workplace vaccination program needed to inoculate at least 1,000 people in principle. The relaxed application rule is deigned to accelerate the rollout of booster vaccine shots, which has been criticized as being slow.

Workplace vaccination programs for the first and second shots took place at 4,044 venues across the country, but for the third shots, applications had been made from only 2,575 venues by Monday.

The ministry has asked companies why they have not applied for workplace vaccination for the third shots even though they applied for the first and second doses. Many companies said they plan to administer the third shots to less than 1,000 people, according to the ministry.

For workplace vaccination programs, boxes of U.S. biotechnology startup Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine containing doses for 150 people will be delivered to companies and other organizations.

