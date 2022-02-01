Former Tokyo Governor Ishihara Dies at 89

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Former Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara, a prominent figure in the political and literary worlds, died on Tuesday. He was 89.

Ishihara, a native of the western Japan city of Kobe and a graduate of Hitotsubashi University, was a prize-winning novelist and served as a member of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

He won the prestigious Akutagawa literary award for "Taiyo no Kisetsu" (Season of the Sun) in 1956 while he was a 23-year-old student at the university. Later, he became known as a conservative critic.

"'No' to Ieru Nihon" (The Japan That Can Say 'No'), co-authored by Ishihara and the late Sony Group Corp. <6758> founder Akio Morita, published in 1989, attracted attention at home and abroad.

Ishihara was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun in 2015.

