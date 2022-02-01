Court Finds 2021 Lower House Poll in Unconstitutional State
Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Takamatsu High Court ruled Tuesday that the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Oct. 31 last year was held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparities.
The ruling at the court in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, is the first that has been handed out over the Lower House poll's vote-value disparities, which reached up to 2.08 times.
Presiding Judge Ryuichi Kamiyama, however, dismissed the plaintiffs' demand to annul the election.
