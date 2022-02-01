Japan Panel Compiles Proposals on Economic Security Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts Tuesday compiled recommendations for envisaged economic security legislation, calling for strengthening the supply chains for critical goods and ensuring the security of key infrastructure.

Based on the recommendations, the government plans to submit the legislation to the ongoing regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, late this month.

Japan is facing an urgent need to beef up its economic security at a time when the United States and China are competing for economic and technological dominance.

The government aims to enhance its economic security system by creating the envisaged law with four pillars: strengthening supply chains, ensuring the security of key infrastructure, public-private technological cooperation and keeping secret patents on technologies that can be used for military purposes.

The panel drew up the recommendations from the standpoint of industry and academia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]