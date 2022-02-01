Japan to Change Presumed Paternity Rule in Civil Code

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel Tuesday drafted an outline of legislation to change a century-old Civil Code rule on presumed paternity of a child born after the mother's marriage or remarriage.

A subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, drew up the draft outline on a planned revision to the Civil Code. The outline will be submitted to Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa after formal approval at a general meeting of the council in mid-February.

The basic principle under the Civil Code is that a man who was in a marital relationship with a woman when she got pregnant is presumed to be the father of the child.

Under this principle, a current clause stipulates that the father of a child born within 300 days of the mother's divorce is presumed to be her former spouse.

Meanwhile, another clause says that the father of a child born after 200 days of the mother's marriage or remarriage is presumed to be her current husband.

