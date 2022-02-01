Japan Confirms 81,678 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan on Tuesday came to 81,678.

The daily figure exceeded 80,000 for the first time since Saturday, when a record 84,937 COVID-19 cases were logged.

Seriously ill coronavirus patients on Tuesday totaled 804, up by 21 from Monday, while 70 people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead.

In Tokyo, 14,445 new cases of novel coronavirus infection was confirmed on Tuesday, with the daily COVID-19 count topping 10,000 for the eighth straight day.

The figure was up by 1,632 from the week before. Five new fatalities were confirmed in the Japanese capital on Tuesday.

