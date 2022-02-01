Hayashi, Emanuel Agree to Work on Deepening Japan-US. Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel confirmed Tuesday that they will work together to deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance, with moves by China, Russia and North Korea in mind.

Emanuel paid a courtesy call on Hayashi at the Foreign Ministry for their first meeting since the ambassador's arrival in Japan.

Hayashi voiced his hopes to build a relationship that would enable the two sides to engage in a frank discussion, in order to further strengthen the alliance.

Emanuel said that the Japan-U.S. ties serve as a cornerstone for peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

The post of U.S. ambassador to Japan had remained vacant since Emanuel's predecessor, William Hagerty, left in July 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]