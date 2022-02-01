COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Rate Exceeds 50 Pct in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday that the hospital bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital has reached 50.7 pct, exceeding the 50 pct threshold for Tokyo to ask the central government to issue a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, however, has pointed to the need to watch closely the bed occupancy rate of severely ill patients and those with moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

With most hospital beds currently filled with patients with mild symptoms, Koike has expressed reluctance to ask the central government to place Tokyo under a state of emergency.

She is planning to consider what actions she will take after looking at how strained the medical care system is.

The bed occupancy rate of 50 pct is a rough guidepost used by prefectural governments to decide whether to raise their novel coronavirus alert to Level 3, which indicates that they are in a state of emergency, under the Japanese government's new five-tier alert system announced in November.

