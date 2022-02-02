Kishida Vows to Boost Capacity at Tokyo Mass Vaccination Site

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament Wednesday that a Self-Defense Forces-run mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Tokyo will boost its daily capacity to about 5,000 shots next week.

The Tokyo venue, which is at present capable of administering 720 shots a day, was set to raise the figure to 2,160 on Monday. The government is considering raising the capacity to around 4,000 on Tuesday and around 5,000 on Feb. 10, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

Kishida told parliament that he will lead efforts to speed up the booster shot rollout, such as letting people know the safety and effectiveness of mix-and-match vaccinations. "I'll spearhead the vaccination campaign," he said.

The prime minister reiterated that the government is not considering declaring a COVID-19 state of emergency for now. "We have to think about (the matter) while closely monitoring the situation," he said.

