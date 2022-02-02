Japan, U.S. Vow Close Cooperation on North Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Wednesday to work closely together in responding to North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches.

The two ministers, speaking over the phone, shared grave concerns over tensions in Ukraine and confirmed their countries' support to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In their 35-minute conversation held at the request of the Japanese side, Hayashi and Blinken expressed serious concerns about advances in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile technologies.

They confirmed the significance of cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea to achieve the full denuclearization of North Korea.

Hayashi and Blinken also shared the view that Japan and the United States need to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and response capabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]