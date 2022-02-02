Envoy Warns Japan Not to Sanction Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin on Wednesday warned Japan not to sanction his country over Ukraine, where tensions are mounting.

Such sanctions by Japan would be "counterproductive" and make no contribution to the creation of a positive atmosphere for the two countries' relations, Galuzin told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo.

The United States and other countries have warned of strong sanctions against Russia, which is gathering troops near the border with Ukraine.

If Russia invades Ukraine, Japan, a Group of Seven member, will be asked to act in concert with the United States and others.

In a teleconference with U.S. President Joe Biden last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to continue close coordination with the United States and others on taking "strong action" in response to any attack on Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]