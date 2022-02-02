Wakayama Pref. Seeks COVID-19 Pre-Emergency Designation

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Wakayama Governor Yoshinobu Nisaka said Wednesday that the western Japan prefecture has asked the central government to put the prefecture in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage due to an infection surge.

The pre-emergency designation enables prefectural governors to take powerful measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Wakayama government plans to implement pre-emergency measures throughout the prefecture, such as a request for local eating and drinking establishments to shorten operating hours.

The prefecture also plans to call on residents to refrain from going out or visiting other prefectures if it is not necessary or urgent.

"The number of people infected with the virus is too large," Nisaka said, showing a sense of emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]