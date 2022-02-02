Court Finds 2021 Lower House Election Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court ruled Wednesday that the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Oct. 31 last year was held constitutionally in terms of vote-value disparities.

Presiding Judge Hiro Misumi dismissed the plaintiffs' demand to annul the Lower House poll, in which the vote-value gap between the most and least populous single-seat constituencies stood at 2.08 times.

The ruling is the second handed down on a series of similar lawsuits filed by a group of lawyers.

Tuesday's ruling at Takamatsu High Court in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, concluded that the 2021 election was held in a state of unconstitutionality.

