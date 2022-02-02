Tokyo Hight Court Finds 2021 Lower House Election Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court ruled Wednesday that the election for the House of Representatives on Oct. 31 last year was held constitutionally in terms of vote-value disparity.

Presiding Judge Hiro Misumi thus dismissed the plaintiffs' demand to annul the Lower House poll, in which the value of one vote in the least populous single-seat constituency was 2.08 times that in the most populous district.

The ruling is the second handed down on a series of lawsuits over the constitutionality of the election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, filed with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country.

The plaintiffs, including lawyers, are seeking to nullify the election results in Tokyo and 10 other prefectures. Rulings on all of the lawsuits will have been handed down by March.

The Tokyo court's judgment showed a stark contrast with the ruling the previous day of Takamatsu High Court in Kagawa Prefecture that the election was held in a state of unconstitutionality.

