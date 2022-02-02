Japan's Daily Coronavirus Count Tops 90,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan came to 94,909 on Wednesday, exceeding 90,000 for the first time.

Seriously ill COVID-19 patients totaled 886, up 82 from Tuesday, and 82 people, including 19 in Osaka Prefecture and six in Tokyo, died of the diseases.

New cases rewrote record highs in 18 of the country's 47 prefectures. Such prefectures included Tokyo, with 21,576 cases, the first figure exceeding 20,000, Aichi, with 6,191 cases, and Hyogo, with 5,913 cases.

According to the metropolitan government, the occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients rose 0.7 percentage point from Tuesday to 51.4 pct.

Of the capital's residents newly identified as coronavirus carriers, 3,300 were younger than 10 years old and 2,458 were aged 10-19.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]