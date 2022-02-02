Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Top 20,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 21,576 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, marking a daily number above 20,000 for the first time.

Six new fatalities were reported in the Japanese capital.

According to the metropolitan government, the occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients rose 0.7 percentage point from Tuesday to 51.4 pct.

Of the COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday, 3,300 were below the age of 10, and 2,458 between the ages of 10 and 19.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at 30, up by one from the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]