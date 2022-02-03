Japan in Dilemma over Possible Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is in a difficult position over whether to impose sanctions against Russia if the country invades Ukraine.

Tokyo fears that sanctions would hamper efforts for the return of disputed northwestern Pacific islands from Moscow. However, it is under pressure from some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to adopt strong measures.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi shared "grave concerns" about the Ukraine crisis in a phone meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

In a videoconference with U.S. President Joe Biden last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to consider strong measures against Russian aggression.

But Tokyo has yet to take concrete actions. Hayashi did not tell reporters after the talks with Blinken whether the two ministers discussed sanctions against Russia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]