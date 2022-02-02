SDF Vaccination Center in Tokyo to Boost Capacity Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The COVID-19 mass vaccination center in Tokyo run by the Self-Defense Forces will boost its daily capacity o 5,040 shots next week, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The Tokyo venue was set to raise the capacity to 2,160 shots next Monday, but a decision has been made to raise the capacity to 4,080 on Tuesday and to 5,040 on Thursday.

The venue will start accepting reservations for the additional slots at 6 p.m. Friday (9 a.m. GMT) online and via phone.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to raise the capacity after all slots were taken 15 minutes after the venue started accepting reservations the previous two times.

The Tokyo venue reopened on Monday, but its daily capacity was down from last year's 10,000 shots as some floors of the building could not be used due to aging elevators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]