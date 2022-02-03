Japan to Add Wakayama to COVID-19 Pre-Emergency List
Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese advisory panel of experts approved on Thursday the government's plan to put Wakayama Prefecture under the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage.
Later in the day, the government is expected to formalize the plan, which calls for placing the western prefecture under the pre-emergency state from Saturday to Feb. 27.
The addition will put 35 of the country's 47 prefectures under the pre-emergency.
