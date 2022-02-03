Child Abuse, Domestic Violence Cases Hit Record Highs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of suspected child abuse and domestic violence cases in Japan both hit a record high in 2021, a police survey showed Thursday.

"Child abuse and domestic violence tend to stay undetected. We'll be on increased alert, given social changes such as the spread of coronavirus infections," a National Police Agency official said.

The number of children aged 17 or younger referred by police to child consultation centers as suspected abuse victims grew 1 pct from the previous year to 108,050.

Of the suspected victims, 80,299, or over 70 pct of the total, were psychologically abused, such as through seeing other family members abused in front of them.

The number of children who suffered physical abuse stood at 19,185, while 8,270 children were neglected and 296 children were sexually abused.

