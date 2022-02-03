Man Accused of Illegally Posting Manga Lines in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police filed an accusation against a man and his company on Thursday for allegedly transcribing lines from a manga series and posting them on a website without permission in violation of the copyright law.

The police sent papers on the 44-year-old resident of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, and the Tokyo-based company that operated the website to public prosecutors.

While admitting to the act, the man has told investigators that he had thought he had the copyright, people familiar with the investigation said.

Pirate websites that publish manga works themselves without permission have become a problem in Japan. It is rare for the operator of a website to be accused of copying lines from a manga.

The man is suspected of copying texts and images in episodes 60 and 62 of the "Kengan Omega" manga series and making them accessible to many people on a website around May 7 and May 21 in 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]