Tokyo Raises COVID-19 Medical Care Alert to Highest Level

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert on medical care availability to the highest level of its four-tier system.

The alert was raised to the highest level for the first time in about four months at a metropolitan government meeting to monitor the coronavirus situation. The medical care system in the Japanese capital is "under strain," the metropolitan government said.

The metropolitan government kept its novel coronavirus infection alert unchanged at the highest level of its four-tier scale, noting that there are fears of deterioration in social functioning as many people, such as parents, are facing restrictions on work amid the recent infection spike.

Masataka Inokuchi, deputy head of the Tokyo Medical Association, told the meeting that the number of patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms requiring treatment at intensive care units due to symptoms from other diseases is on the rise.

Currently, coronavirus patients who need a ventilator or an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, system are regarded as severely ill under the metropolitan government's criteria.

