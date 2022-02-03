Tokyo Sets New Guidelines for Seeking COVID-19 Emergency amid Omicron Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government adopted on Thursday new guidelines for seeking a coronavirus state of emergency in view of the characteristics of the omicron variant.

The guidelines are focused on two criteria: either of the occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients or the rate of inpatients in need of oxygen reaches between 30 and 40 pct, and the weekly average of new infection cases hits 24,000.

When there is no sign of the infection spread being contained, and both of the criteria are met, the Tokyo government will ask the central government to declare a state of emergency in the capital.

As of Wednesday, the occupancy rate stood at 15.1 pct, and the oxygen-requiring inpatient rate at 8.0 pct.

The Tokyo government set the new criteria in a bid to comprehensively assess how seriously the omicron variant is affecting the health care system and socioeconomic activities as a whole.

