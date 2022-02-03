Osaka Court Finds 2021 Lower House Poll in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court ruled Thursday that the election for the House of Representatives on Oct. 31 last year was held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparity.

Presiding Judge Teruyoshi Ota, however, dismissed the plaintiffs' demand to annul the Lower House poll, in which the value of one vote in the least populous single-seat constituency was 2.08 times that in the most populous district.

The ruling of the high court in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, is the third handed down in a series of lawsuits over the constitutionality of the election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, filed with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country.

It is the second ruling that the election was held in a state of unconstitutionality, after Tuesday's verdict of Takamatsu High Court in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan.

Rulings on all of the lawsuits will be handed down by March.

