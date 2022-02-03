S. Korean Minister Protests Japan's World Heritage Push

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday protested the Japanese government's recent decision to recommend the Sado gold mine site in Niigata Prefecture for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage listing.

In a teleconference with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chung also expressed his deep disappointment at the decision made earlier this week.

It is regrettable that Seoul has made a unique assertion on the matter, Hayashi replied, adding that South Korea's view is unacceptable.

South Korea opposes the plan to seek World Cultural Heritage registration of the Sado site in central Japan, claiming that Koreans were forced to work at the site during World War II.

Chung complained about Japan's promise to provide explanations about workers from the Korean Peninsula related to the country's Meiji era industrial revolution sites, including the coal mine island known as "Gunkanjima" (battleship island) in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki. The sites have World Heritage status.

