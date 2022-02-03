Japan Govt Grilled over Easing of U.S. COVID-19 Border Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--An opposition lawmaker on Thursday grilled the Japanese government over the relaxing of COVID-19 border measures of U.S. forces in Japan in September 2021.

"I suspect that the government was informed by the U.S. military of the easing at the time," Kentaro Genma, a House of Representatives member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said at a meeting of the Lower House's Budget Committee.

In response, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the government acknowledged the change on Dec. 24 last year.

Last September, U.S. Forces Japan exempted people related to the military from novel coronavirus tests before leaving their home country, following an improvement in the state of infections around the world. The Japanese government has said that it was informed of the easing later, not at the time the change was made.

Meanwhile, U.S. Forces Japan have told Japan's public broadcaster, NHK, that the forces have provided the Japanese government with information about coronavirus measures they are implementing.

