Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 100,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Thursday, pushing the country's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases above the three million line.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases totaled 104,470 on the same day.

Japan's cumulative count exceeded one million in August last year and rose above the two-million mark about five months later, on Jan. 20 this year. Coronavirus cases increased by another million in just two weeks, reflecting the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients nationwide rose 25 from Wednesday to 911 on Thursday, surpassing 900 for the first time since Sept. 30 last year.

In Tokyo, 20,679 new positive cases were confirmed on Thursday. Its daily count topped 20,000 for the second straight day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]