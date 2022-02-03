Tokyo Logs 20,679 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 20,679 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, with the daily count exceeding 20,000 for the second day in a row.

Four new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

According to the metropolitan government, the occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients rose 1.7 percentage points from Wednesday to 53.1 pct. The rate for beds for patients displaying severe symptoms went up 1.8 points to 7.3 pct.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at 30, up by eight from the previous day.

