Japan Decides to Put Wakayama under Pre-Emergency
Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday decided to put Wakayama Prefecture in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, effective from Saturday to Feb. 27.
The government made the decision after an advisory panel of experts gave the go-ahead earlier Thursday.
Following the addition of the western Japan prefecture, 35 of the country’s 47 prefectures will be under the pre-emergency state.
The National Governors’ Association calls for shifting the focus of coronavirus prevention measures to schools and nurseries.
The government plans to discuss the issue at a meeting with a different advisory panel Friday.
