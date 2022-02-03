Japan Mulling Pre-Emergency Extension for Tokyo, Others
Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government kicked off on Thursday discussions on extending the COVID-19 pre-emergency designation for Tokyo and other areas beyond the Feb. 13 expiration.
Proposals under consideration include extending the pre-emergency measures to late February, informed sources said.
The move came in line with the government's decision on the same day to put Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage.
Meanwhile, the government will hold a meeting with a panel of experts on novel coronavirus responses on Friday to compile a set of measures focused on schools and nurseries.
Wakayama will be put under the state of pre-emergency from Saturday until Feb. 27. With the addition of Wakayama, 35 of all 47 prefectures will be under the pre-emergency state.
