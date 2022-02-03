Japan Weighs Sending Gas to Europe on Ukraine Contingency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is looking at diverting some supplies of imported liquefied national gas to Europe to prepare for a cutoff of gas flows to the region in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, informed sources said Thursday.

The government is responding to an approach by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, according to the sources.

Japan will work with the United States and European nations to map out specific action plans in a contingency in Ukraine, the sources said.

Natural gas used in Europe is mostly supplied from Russia by land, chiefly via pipelines.

If Russia invades Ukraine and comes under economic sanctions by the United States and Europe, Russia may retaliate by cutting off natural gas supplies to Europe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]