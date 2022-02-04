Kishida Hopes for Emanuel Role to Advance Japan-U.S. Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed hopes Friday that new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will play an active role in advancing Japan-U.S. relations.

Welcoming Emanuel, who is highly trusted by U.S. President Joe Biden, as ambassador to Japan shows how strongly the two nations are bonded through their alliance, Kishida said at the start of his meeting with the new envoy, held at the prime minister's office.

Emanuel arrived in Japan last month to fully take up the ambassadorial post, which had been vacant for more than two years since his predecessor, William Hagerty, resigned in July 2019.

At the meeting, Kishida and Emanuel are believed to have discussed strengthening the bilateral alliance, as well as cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Emanuel told reporters after the meeting that he wants to work with the prime minister to achieve the ideals of the bilateral alliance. Biden's nomination of Emanuel to the Tokyo post was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December last year.

