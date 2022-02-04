Death of Islamic State Leader Important Step: Japan Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Friday noted the significance of the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State extremist group.

The death of the Islamic State leader, announced by the U.S. government Thursday, is "an important step toward peace and stability in the Middle East, following the death (in October 2019) of the previous leader of the group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," the top Japanese government spokesman said at a press conference.

"We highly rate (the latest development) as one of the achievements in the international fight against extremism," Matsuno added.

"The fight against extremism has not ended yet, so efforts to prevent the Islamic State group from re-emerging and extremism from spreading around the world must be continued," Matsuno also said. "We will work (on the challenge) in cooperation with the international community," he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as a result of a counterterrorism operation by the U.S. military in northeastern Syria. The Islamic State leader "chose to blow himself up," taking several members of his family with him, Biden said.

