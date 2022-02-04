Very Ill COVID-19 Patients in Japan Top 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan as of Thursday grew by 131 from the previous day to 1,042, topping 1,000 for the first time since September last year, the health ministry said Friday.

The daily number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms was around 50 in early January after temporarily surpassing 2,000 during the fifth infection wave in summer last year. The figure surged later due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

