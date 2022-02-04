Japan to Mull Possible LNG Provision to Europe: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan will consider diverting imported liquefied natural gas to Europe if necessary, as long as this does not affect the lives of its own citizens, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said Friday.

Hagiuda told a news conference that the government would consider doing what it can for Europe in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Japan is an (LNG) importer, and its own resources are scarce," he said, stressing the need to secure his country's own energy sources.

It would be best if such an emergency situation is avoided, he said, calling for the continuance of diplomatic efforts.

The United States has asked Japan to provide part of its imported LNG to Europe if Russia stops its LNG supplies to Europe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]