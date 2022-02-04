Japan Confirms 98,374 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan on Friday came to 98,374, exceeding 90,000 for the third day in a row.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan stood at 1,042 as of Thursday, up by 131 from Wednesday. The figure was over 1,000 for the first time in around four months.

The number of such patients marked a record high of 2,223 on Sept. 3 last year, amid the fifth infection wave in the country. After falling below 1,000 on Sept. 28, the tally fluctuated around 50 in early January this year.

The number, however, has started to soar recently in line with the spread of the omicron variant.

On Friday, 103 people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead in Japan, with the daily count rising above 100 for the first time since June 3 last year. The northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido reported 16 deaths, the central prefecture of Aichi 13 and Tokyo eight.

